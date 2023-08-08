SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Lanes have been restricted in both directions after a rollover crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Tuesday, August 8, according to the Utah Dept. of Transportation.
Officials said the crash occurred on SR-210 in the “7 Turns area” near mile post 7. A truck reportedly crashed in the downhill lane.
Travel has temporarily been limited to one lane, UDOT said.
Unified Police, Unified Fire, and UDOT personnel are currently at the scene.
“Expect intermittent delays in both directions until the truck is cleared,” UDOT stated.
