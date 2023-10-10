SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A new Trader Joe’s location may be coming to Salt Lake City, but this time in the Sugarhouse neighborhood.

Nothing is official as of now, however, a commercial building permit submitted to Salt Lake City is requesting permission to remodel and convert a location to a Trader Joe’s grocery store. The location in question? 2160 South and 700 East, the same address as the Pep Boys auto shop.

ABC4 reached out to Trader Joe’s for more information regarding the submitted request. Trader Joe’s spokesperson Nakia Rohdes said, “We are actively looking at hundreds of neighborhoods across the country as we hope to open more neighborhood stores each year.”

Rohdes said there is no confirmed location in Salt Lake City.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 10, Trader Joe’s website shows three stores listed as coming soon, all of which are on the eastern coast of the United States. The last store to open in the Beehive State was the new Trader Joe’s location in Draper, which opened earlier this year as the state’s fourth Trader Joe’s store.

A store in Sugarhouse would help bridge the distance between the Trader Joe’s on 400 South in Salt Lake City and the location off 1300 East in Murray.

According to the application information of the permit submitted, the remodel would include “interior alterations” and “tenant improvements.”

Trader Joe’s has become a favorite grocery store across the nation, known for being a store “full of unique and interesting products,” according to the company’s website.