SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Traction Law is in effect for both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons.

UDOT Cottonwood Canyons made the announcement via X, formerly Twitter, and asked drivers to travel with caution and to make sure all vehicles are properly equipped.

The Traction Law is implemented during severe winter driving conditions. According to UDOT, it is important to ensure drivers have traction devices appropriate for those winter-driving conditions.

“Snow-worthy tires or chains are not just for your safety, it is the rule of the road,” UDOT’s website states.

Traction devices are required during severe winter weather conditions on roadways throughout Utah, including Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons, UDOT states.

For vehicles with all-or four-wheel drive, M=S or M/S tires are the minimum requirement. Traction devices such as chains or 3 peak mountain snowflake tires are also acceptable, UDOT states.

For vehicles with two-wheel drive, 3 peak mountain snowflake tires on all four tires are the minimum requirement. Traction devices such as chains are also acceptable, UDOT states.

When a tire has “M+S” on it, according to UDOT, that means it meets the Rubber Manufacturers Association guidelines for a mud and snow tire.

3 peak mountain snowflake tires, according to UDOT, are tires met with more stringent winter traction performance requirements and have been rated for severe snow service. These tires reportedly perform better than all-season tires on snowy, slippery roads and low-temperature or freezing roads.

According to UDOT, it is important to note that under the existing rule, requiring traction devices is based on current road conditions, not predicted conditions. When chains are installed and driven on dry roads, it can damage both the vehicles and the roadway. Having chains on when the roads are dry also makes it hard for drivers to steer and travel at posted speed limits, UDOT states.

“It is critical that all travelers (even the locals) have confidence in their winter driving abilities,” UDOT said. “If you don’t, we recommend trying out the ski bus instead of white-knuckling it.”