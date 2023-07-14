SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) — A Saratoga Springs playground was engulfed in flames on Thursday, completely destroying in what officials are calling a total loss.

The playground, located near 2900 South and Greenhead Drive, went up in flames around 6:15 p.m. on July 13. Saratoga Springs Fire Department crews responded to the fire and were able to quickly put it out.

An email to residents from an HOA management company said that a car was “messing around” and doing circles in the area on some common grass. Saratoga Springs Fire Department told ABC4 it is not confirmed that the car sparked the fire, however, the car is reportedly related to the arson.

According to Saratoga Springs Fire, the car pulled up on the grass near the playground and then left rapidly. Smoke and flames that eventually engulfed the playground and melted it to the ground were seen shortly after.

Investigators are looking for video to comb through to verify suspects. A home across the street reportedly has a Ring camera, however, Saratoga Springs Fire said they were not home and investigators have not been able to make contact yet.

“If you live around the park or close to it and have video footage, will you please check the video footage ASAP and provide any details you can,” reads the HOA email. “The play set is very expensive to replace.”

Saratoga Springs Fire Department has made the area as safe as possible, but playground management said they cannot make changes until investigators and insurance companies assess the damage.