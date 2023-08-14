A local Tooele Police Officer was hospitalized after a motocross accident on Saturday, Aug. 12. (Courtesy of GoFundMe)

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — A local Tooele Police Officer was hospitalized after a motocross accident on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Officer Slate Groskreutz is in an Intensive Care Unit after he reportedly was injured in a motocross accident, according to the Tooele Police Department.

Groskreutz was transported by multiple ambulance rides and a plane to get where he needs to be for more advanced care. According to his sister-in-law via GoFundMe, he has had surgery and is waiting for at least one more surgery. He is also a husband and young dad to a 5-month-old baby boy.

According to his sister-in-law via GoFundme, Groskreutz will have to be out of work for some time, and his wife will have to take time off as well to assist with his recovery.

Groskreutz officially graduated from the Tooele Tech Police Academy in June of 2022.

If anyone would like to donate to the Groskreutz family, visit GoFundMe.