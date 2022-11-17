TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, in connection with the death of another man.

Tooele City Police Department officers responded to a call about an unresponsive 60-year-old man in the area of Date St. and 3rd St. around 2:30 a.m. today. They attempted to implement life-saving measures upon their arrival, but the man succumbed to his injuries and died.

The investigations unit, in collaboration with the state crime lab, is approaching this case as a homicide due to the extent of injuries the man suffered.

Police arrested Richard Perales, 55, of Tooele on charges of murder, domestic aggravated assault and domestic assault in the presence of a child.

TCPD said they do not believe there is any threat to the public at the moment.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.