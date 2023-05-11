Tooele, Utah (ABC4) — On Thursday, reports of a Tooele Junior High School student bringing a gun to school prompted an investigation.

On May 11, in the morning, Tooele’s School Resource Officer Team was notified that a Tooele Jr. High School student may have brought a firearm to the school campus.

School administrators and School Resource Officers discovered that a student had in their possession an unloaded firearm. The School Resource Officer confiscated the firearm immediately.

According to Tooele City Police Department, this situation is an active and ongoing investigation. They stated that it does not appear there was malicious intent, and criminal charges are pending.

“We appreciate the students and staff at Tooele Jr. High School and their prompt actions to keep our students safe,” Tooele City Police Department stated.