TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was killed in a crash on State Route 36 in Tooele County Wednesday evening.

Details are limited, but the crash involved a dump truck and a Chevy Tahoe, according to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol. The crash reportedly occurred at the intersection of southbound SR 36 and Village Blvd.

The right lane of SR 36 is closed at milepost 61, officials said.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.