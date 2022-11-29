TOOELE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A woman has died after a house fire in Tooele City on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Tooele City Police Department officers and fire crews were dispatched to the area near 425 West 500 South in response to a house fire around 10:45 a.m.

Officers learned that a woman was still inside the burning house upon arrival. They tried to go inside the house but were forced to retreat due to extreme heat and heavy smoke.

The fire department was able to extinguish the fire. The woman was found inside the house. First responders tried to administer emergency aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our hearts ache for the family of the deceased.” TCPD wrote in a Facebook post. “We extend our deepest condolences at this time to them.”

Police are working with the State Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.