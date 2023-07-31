SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Country music superstar Tim McGraw has announced an upcoming tour of the nation with visits to over 30 U.S. cities in 2024 — and a local appearance when he takes the stage in Salt Lake City.

As McGraw headlines arenas across the country, with the release of his 17th studio album Standing Room Only set to release in late August, this tour will see the country artist performing at the Delta Center on April 5, 2024.

Fellow singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will also be joining McGraw on stage as he travels the U.S.

McGraw’s career has spanned more than three decades, and this 2024 tour is anticipated to be one of his greatest productions to date with both new and old hits on the setlist.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said in a news release on the announcement. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Throughout his time in the industry, McGraw has sold over 90 million records worldwide with 46 worldwide No. 1 singles and 21 awards from the Academy of Country Music.

The artist also boasts more than 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify with his top songs including “Something Like That,” “Highway Don’t Care,” and “Humble And Kind.” His newest single “Standing Room Only” recently launched with the most first-week streams of any track in McGraw’s career.

All tickets for the upcoming Standing Room Only Tour will go on sale starting August 4 at 10 a.m. local time via Tim McGraw’s website.