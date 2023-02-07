PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — 82-time PGA TOUR champion Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that he will be bringing his latest golf course design to Marcella Club in Park City.

Woods, who owns a golf course design firm called TGR Design, has already begun work on the mountain course design. According to the club’s website, the Marcella golf experience will utilize the area’s valleys and trees and offer “the most dramatic views of any golf course in the world.”

The course will be TGR Design’s first mountain course design and has reportedly been routed to take advantage of the long-range vistas in Deer Valley. According to Woods via Twitter, the course will offer engaging play for every ability.

“My intent is to create a world-class golf experience to pair with Marcella Club’s vision for modern luxury living,” Wood said.

TGR Design said the championship course will be a “stern test” for low handicap golfers, but will also provide a fun, family-friendly experience, welcoming to golfers of all skill levels. According to TGR Design, the course will feature generous landing areas and greens in varying sizes.

TGR Design has 11 reported designs around the world, either completed or in the works. Each course design is said to take an individualistic approach to tailor-fit the location of every design. The goal of each project is to provide golfers with a memorable experience.

“The partnership between Marcella and TGR Design is one based on a love of golf and dedication to creating an experience that is both challenging and fun for golfers of all abilities,” Marcella Club said.

Marcella is a year-round Mountain Resort providing accessibility to skiing, golfing, hiking, and more. The resort offers luxury homes on the mountainside and a luxury village as a home base for its outdoor recreation. Marcella also boasts its member-only Marcella Club, which it says is considered to be one of the most exclusive clubs in the country with only 500 full memberships.