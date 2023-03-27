Singer songwriter John Mayer performs at Bridgestone Arena on March 24, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Guitarist John Mayer is coming to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Nov. 5, and tickets for the show go on sale March 31, according to a press release.

The tickets will be available at 9 a.m. MDT on Mayer’s website. Presales start Wednesday, March 29 at 9 a.m. and will continue through Thursday, March 30 at 10 p.m. A limited number of VIP packages will also be available.

Multi-platinum Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter JP Saxe has been confirmed as Mayer’s opener.

The solo performance is expected to be largely acoustic with “special performances on piano and electric guitar.”

Mayer is currently on tour through April. Shows will resume in September through the beginning of November. UK and European dates are expected to be added soon, according to Mayer’s team.

Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour through charityauctionstoday.com. All proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including John’s Heart & Armor Foundation, as well as programs supporting at-risk youth and the homeless.