Thunderstorms to enter Wasatch front

UTAH (ABC4) – Heavy rain is expected to trail the Wasatch front according to the Salt Lake City National Weather Service, Sunday.

Officials say residents and travelers should expect possible delays as thunderstorms take over the Wasatch Front and the Wasatch mountains.

According to reports, rain and thunder are anticipated to develop between noon and 2:00 p.m., in regions ranging from Provo to Ogden.

As the storms move northward toward the Utah and Idaho border throughout the early evening, officials urge drivers to take caution and to drive safely.

*102 PM* We are seeing rapid thunderstorm development across the Salt Lake and Utah Valleys. Expect this to continue and spread northward over the next hour. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) May 16, 2021

According to NWS SLC, gusty northwest winds are also expected in the wake of the convection and a marginal risk for severe weather across portions of the state and even Wyoming is expected.

Main threats include wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour and higher and hail up to quarter size.

Another strong storm is located near Alta. Small hail, brief heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) May 16, 2021

“Hiking, biking, boating across northern Utah? Keep an eye to the sky and have a plan for the afternoon and evening,” they advised.

Officials say residents residing in the impacted regions should secure lightweight objects as the thunder begins to roar and to stay indoors.