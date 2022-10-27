SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Three Utah teenagers have been charged in a federal grand jury after allegedly robbing a United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier in August.

19-year-old Nathan Suaste of West Valley City, 18-year-old Exodus Matua and 18-year-old Lorenzo Saavedra of Saratoga Springs face charges of robbery of property of the United States, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and theft of a USPS arrow key.

Matua and Saavedra allegedly approached a USPS letter carrier in the parking lot of a church in Salt Lake City, according to allegations made in a law enforcement affidavit. The two brandished handguns and allegedly demanded the letter carrier to hand over his arrow key – a universal key used by USPS employees who deliver and pick up mail from locked mail collection boxes, outdoor parcel lockers, and apartment panels.

While the letter carrier was detaching the key, he was reportedly punched in the face by one of the teenagers. According to documents, Matua and Saavedra got into a Dodge Charger driven by Suaste, and the three left the area.

According to the District of Utah Department of Justice, the three teenagers were arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 19 by U.S. Postal Inspectors, and a federal criminal complaint was later filed the same day.

All three suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.