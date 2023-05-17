LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Three teenagers were detained on Wednesday morning after leading police on a chase in an allegedly stolen vehicle that started in Highland and ended in Lehi. A fourth teen involved in the pursuit is still at large but has been identified.

Police say the one teenager detained was 14 years old and the other two are 15 years old. The fourth teen, a 17-year-old, was allegedly the driver of the car.

Lehi City officials said the pursuit began just after 12:30 a.m. on May 17 after a Lone Peak officer found the allegedly stolen car. The teens reportedly fled the area only to be located by an American Fork officer who attempted a traffic stop.

The teens led police into Lehi City where officers tried to block the cars from leaving a Costco parking lot. The teens allegedly rammed into a Lehi Police Department patrol car and escaped the parking lot. Lehi officers continued the pursuit, eventually deploying a spike strip to stop the chase.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The teenager’s car came to a stop near 700 South and 1700 West in Lehi and the four teens allegedly jumped out of the car and attempted to flee on foot. Officers were able to locate three of the four teens after the incident.

Due to their ages, the identities of the teenagers, including names and genders, have not been publically released.