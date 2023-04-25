Aftermath of a head-on collision in Park City (Image courtesy of Park City Fire District)

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A head-on collision between two cars near Park City Tuesday morning has resulted in three people being hospitalized, according to the Park City Fire District.

The collision happened just before 6 a.m. on April 25 on S.R. 248 near mile marker 4. Park City Fire said the crash was caused by extremely icy roads.

Aftermath of a head-on collision on SR 248 near Park City (Image courtesy of Park City Fire District)

Details on the crash are limited, however, according to Park City Fire, three patients were involved. One patient was successfully extricated from the passenger truck.

Two of the patients were taken to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition. The third patient went to a local hospital in a personally owned vehicle.

Following the crash, Park City Fire Battalion Chief Max Dosher is reminding the public to drive slowly and to watch for black ice on roads.

No additional information has been provided at this time.