SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking people living in the area of 900 West between 300 North and 600 North to check their home surveillance systems to see if it captured the moments before a crash involving two vehicles that left three adults critically injured.

Police say the incident happened on Monday, Dec. 26, between 10:39 p.m. and 10:42 p.m. Officers reportedly approached the crash and immediately began assessing the situation and asked for Salt Lake City Fire and the Gold Cross Ambulance.

After a preliminary investigation, police say the driver of the first car was traveling northbound on 900 West at a high rate of speed. The driver allegedly crashed into the driver-side of a second car that was traveling westbound on 600 North.

Police say the impact of the crash pushed the second car into a nearby home’s front yard. There were two adults in the second car.

According to the SLCPD, officers believe alcohol may be a factor in the crash, based on evidence reportedly found at the scene.

The names, ages, and genders of those involved in the crash have not been released.

Police are asking any residents near the area that may have captured the first car on camera to please call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-254592.