WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) — Three 18-year-old men have been charged with murder on Wednesday in connection with a West Valley shooting in 2022 that left one dead and another injured.

On June 4, 2022, West Valley City Police responded to an apartment near 2935 South Whistling Lane on reports of shots fired and found Elijah Isaiah Brown, 23, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper chest, according to charging documents. Brown was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another 21-year-old man was reportedly found in the bedroom of the apartment with gunshot wounds to his lower stomach and upper left shoulder. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and recovered from his injuries, according to charging documents.

The injured man reportedly told police that Brown had organized a birthday party for him that night. At some point, the 21-year-old man went to a nearby 7-11, but when he returned, he learned that several people were kicked out of the party. Police later identified them as Cisco Knowles, Julian Eli Lopez, and another 17-year-old boy.

Prior to being kicked out, Lopez was allegedly “flexing and stuff” at the party, and someone punched him in the face. Police did not report on why the other two were kicked out of the party.

After that, Lopez was allegedly angry and said he wanted to fight or kill the people who assaulted him. Police say Lopez then made contact with Daniel Medero and asked him to meet up with him because he needed a firearm or ammunition. Medero was reportedly at the party earlier that evening showing off his gun.

According to charging documents, Medero went back and met up with Lopez, Knowles, and the 17-year-old boy. Lopez allegedly said, “Yeah, I’m gonna do, like, I’m gonna kill everybody,” to which Medero replied, “Do it. Don’t be a b**** about it.”

Medero proceeded to hand Lopez his firearm, court documents stated. Lopez and Knowles then ran toward Brown’s apartment unit and allegedly fired 10 to 15 rounds, killing Brown and injuring the 21-year-old man. After the shooting, Lopez and Knowles reportedly got into the 17-year-old boy’s car, and he dropped them off at a location less than a mile away.

Julian Eli Lopez and Cisco Knowles, both 18, were charged with murder, a first-degree felony; aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; three counts of felony discharge of a firearm with injury, all second-degree injuries; and felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

Daniel Medero, 18, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony; three counts of felony discharge of a firearm with injury, all second-degree injuries; felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.