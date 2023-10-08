SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Threats have been made toward multiple Jewish institutions throughout Utah, causing law enforcement agencies to increase patrols at these locations, according to Salt Lake City Police.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department is aware of unspecified threats directed toward several Jewish institutions throughout Utah, including two locations in Salt Lake City,” a release states.

Since Saturday morning, Oct. 7, SLCPD increased its patrol presence at the synagogues and Jewish Community Center in Salt Lake City.

As of 1 p.m. today, Oct. 8, officers reportedly completed searches of these locations, and did not observe anything suspicious.

“Officers will continue to have increased patrols. The SLCPD will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies regarding the origin and credibility of the threats received,” the release states.

SLCPD is asking the public to report all threats, as well as anything deemed suspicious, by calling 911. The investigation into this matter is currently ongoing.

