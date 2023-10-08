SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Threats have been made toward multiple Jewish institutions throughout Utah, causing law enforcement agencies to increase patrols at these locations, according to Salt Lake City Police.
“The Salt Lake City Police Department is aware of unspecified threats directed toward several Jewish institutions throughout Utah, including two locations in Salt Lake City,” a release states.
Since Saturday morning, Oct. 7, SLCPD increased its patrol presence at the synagogues and Jewish Community Center in Salt Lake City.
As of 1 p.m. today, Oct. 8, officers reportedly completed searches of these locations, and did not observe anything suspicious.
“Officers will continue to have increased patrols. The SLCPD will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies regarding the origin and credibility of the threats received,” the release states.
SLCPD is asking the public to report all threats, as well as anything deemed suspicious, by calling 911. The investigation into this matter is currently ongoing.
The United Jewish Federation of Utah has released the following statement regarding Israel’s declaration of war on Hamas:
The State of Israel is at War. As it had to do 50 years, military forces of the State of Israel are responding to defend the Jewish state. Then, as now, the United Jewish Federation of Utah along with the Jewish community of Utah stand in total and complete solidarity with our Israeli brethren. We pray for their safety and will do everything we can to ensure the complete and total success of their efforts. We applaud the President Biden’s administration for its unwavering support of Israel’s right to protect its citizens.
Many in our community have been in direct contact with friends and family hiding in their homes as terrorist are being rooted out from their towns and villages. Many in our community have family and friends being called up from reserve duty to defend Israel on its southern border and prevent from any escalation in the north of the country.
We will be sending out updates through social media and email as events unfold, including how best to support our Israeli brothers and sisters who are under attack. We call on the greater community to join us in support and prayer for the wounded and for families whose lives have been changed forever.