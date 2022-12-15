SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 3,500 Sandy residents are without power due to an area outage on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 15.

In a tweet, Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the power outage and has dispatched crews to investigate and make repairs. The outage is expected to last for several hours, with Rocky Mountain Power estimating power being restored around 4:30 p.m.

The power outage comes as Utah continues to be blanketed by snow, with the Sandy area being affected by below-freezing temperatures.

Residents can keep up to date on the latest information regarding power outages by visiting Rocky Mountain Power’s outage map.