SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Thousands of Utah residents and businesses lost power on Friday afternoon as winds picked up across the Wasatch Front.

Rocky Mountain Power’s Outage Map showed nearly 3,000 Utahns were without power in the Salt Lake Valley. A large portion of those customers resided in the Kearns area. According to the map, crews were first notified about the power outage just before 11 a.m.

Power outage locations across the Wasatch Front on Friday, Sept. 1 (Courtesy: Rocky Mountain Power)

Crews are actively investigating the cause of the outage and estimate to have power fully restored by 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Earlier in the day, an outage affecting hundreds in southern Utah was attributed to wind. A storm front surging from the south pushed through the St. George area overnight from Thursday into Friday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

That same storm has pushed its way into the north, where gusts of wind are reportedly reaching as high as 52 miles per hour near the Salt Lake Airport, according to the National Weather Service. Near Ogden, wind gusts were recorded to reach speeds as high as 46 miles per hour.

According to the Rocky Mountain Power‘s Outage Map, one outage near Midvale has been caused by “trees,” though it is unclear if fallen trees are the culprit.

Rocky Mountain Power customers can track restoration to power through several ways. One is through the outage map found on Rocky Mountain Power’s website or through the company’s mobile app. Customers may also text STAT to 722797 or call toll-free at 1-877-508-5088.