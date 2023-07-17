SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Thousands of residents in the Salt Lake Valley lost power on Monday afternoon as temperatures continued to rise across Utah.

According to Rocky Mountain Power’s outage map, there were 40 outages that are affecting nearly 4,500 customers as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

A look at the outage map from Rocky Mountain Power as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17 (Rocky Mountain Power)

The Millcreek area was affected the hardest by the loss of power, where Rocky Mountain Power reports 4,274 customers without power. Smaller outages have popped up throughout the valley from South Salt Lake to West Valley to Sandy.

The outage map reports crews have been notified of the outage and are working on restoring power. As of reporting, there has been no estimate on when power in Millcreek would be restored.

The outage comes as much of the Wasatch Front is under an Excessive Heat Warning. The warning, which is in effect until 9 p.m. Monday, warns of “dangerously hot conditions” with temperatures possibly reaching as high as 115 degrees.

Rocky Mountain Power has not confirmed the cause of the outage.

Over the weekend, over 2,400 Rocky Mountain Power customers lost power due to a car crash in the South Jordan area. By 8 p.m. on Saturday night, crews had restored power to nearly half those customers with power being fully resorted around 2:30 a.m. the next day.