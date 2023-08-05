SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Thousands of young single adult members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints crowd in the Delta Center tonight to watch One Republic, Jordin Sparks, and Jordan Smith perform.

This is part of a month-long conference held by the Church in Utah to “connect with each other and build faith in Jesus Christ.” The concert, starting at 8 p.m., was sold out just weeks after opening for registration. Delta Center boasts a capacity of at least 20,000 attendees for concerts.

Because there was no assigned seating at the event, to get the best seats participants had to arrive hours and even days in advance. Vanessa Randall, a young single adult member flew in from Arizona for the concert.

“I heard about the concert and bought plane tickets the very same day. I’m a school teacher from AZ but that wasn’t going to stop me! There was no doubt that I wanted to be a part of it,” Randall told ABC4. “Being at the concert is a dream!”

This concert is only the first of five major events hosted at the Utah Area YSA conference. This includes a YSA Dance held at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, 5k Fun Run at Sunset in Saratoga Springs, a Gather Together Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center, and a Utah Area Devotional with Elder D. Todd Christofferson.

To learn more about the Utah Area Conference, you can visit their website, or reserve tickets for the remaining events at Eventbrite for $25 dollars.