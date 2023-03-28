SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – A power outage in South Salt Lake affecting over 3,000 customers on Tuesday was reportedly caused by a car crashing into a power pole on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m. on March 28, UTA warned customers its S-Line was shut down due to the outage after a car collided with a power pole. UTA has since put a van bridge in place to take over for the S-Line. ADA passengers are encouraged to ride the bus as vans are not able to accommodate.

Rocky Mountain Power has been working to return power to the affected customers. Since Tuesday morning, RMP has restored power to over half the customers with only a little over 1,000 still without power.

According to the outage map, power is estimated to be restored by 2 p.m.

In a tweet from UTA, RMP advised the public to keep a distance of 35 feet from the exposed wires and catenary line as they could be live and still have power running through them.

To stay up-to-date with the latest information regarding the power outage, visit the Rocky Mountain Power outage map, or text ‘OUT’ to 759677.