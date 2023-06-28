SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Ever dreamt of winning free food for an entire year? Well, now is your chance.

A newly renovated Wendy’s location in Salt Lake will soon offer some lucky customers a chance to win free food for a year by being one of the first visitors for its grand opening in July.

On Saturday, July 8, the first 100 customers in line as the dining room opens for Wendy’s at 3988 West 5400 South in Salt Lake City will win a VIP ticket for free food for a year with a purchase, according to a news release on the opening.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The release notes that eligible customers must be 16 or older. Customers need to be present in line when the store opens at 10:30 a.m.

To qualify, customers also need to make a purchase to receive the “first 100” card, which entitles them to come back to that store once a week for a free sandwich, salad, or breakfast biscuit.

Once completed, this location will have a fresh look with features, including brighter dining areas with private booths, cozy lounge seating, and a new Coca-Cola Freestyle beverage dispenser that allows customers to customize their drink choices.

According to its website, Wendy’s currently has nine locations available in Salt Lake City, with a total of 83 locations in cities across the state of Utah.

It’s also reported that a location in Sandy will be another renovation anticipated to re-open later this year or sometime in early 2024.