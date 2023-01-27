Salt Lake (ABC4) — Brighton Resort will be hosting, Love Your Peaks Breast cancer awareness fundraising event this Saturday, Jan. 28. starting at 11. a.m.

Registration is $25 and will include a B4BC beanie. You can register online by becoming a fundraiser, or in person from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the B4BC tent inside the Brighton Center at the resort.

Boarding for Breast Cancer, or B4BC is a non-profit foundation that advocates for early detection and an active and healthy lifestyle for breast cancer prevention.

This event, presented by Suja, encourages people to get outside to support B4BC’s foundation, and an active lifestyle, by participating in a Pink Poker run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of the event.

According to B4BC’s website, participants will visit various checkpoints around the resort and collect pink playing cards. The people with the three best “poker” hands at the end of the run will win prizes. They are encouraged to wear pink as “bonus cards” and are awarded for having “the best pink spirit and attitude.” The Pink Poker run supports all ages and abilities.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at 2 p.m. on the Alpine Rose deck at Brighton Resort.

Love Your Peaks event will also include a tribute ride, raffles, and an auction. These may include additional fees. The proceeds from the event support B4BC’s education, prevention, and survivorship programs.