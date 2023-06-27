PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — According to a new study, Provo has some of the least contaminated drinking water in the U.S.

The study, conducted by WaterFilterGuru, examined the p.h. of water across the U.S. using data from the Environmental Working Group and SimpleLab and discovered that Provo water is extremely healthy.

According to WaterFilterGuru, Provo ranks #3 for having the least contaminated drinking water in the nation. A higher ranking means higher contamination levels, so the city with the lowest score has a ranking of #1.

Provo also ranks #4 in cities with the lowest levels of chloroform and #5 for cities with the lowest levels of bromodichloromethane.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In contrast, Salt Lake City ranks #61 in its contamination level. The highest-ranking water was #70, which means Salt Lake isn’t too far behind having the most contaminated drinking water in the entire nation.

The location with the least contaminated drinking water was Memphis, Tennesee, followed shortly by Savannah, Georgia, and then Provo. The most contaminated drinking water was located in Newark, New Jersey.

The guidelines for water quality come from Environmental Protection Agency criteria, which was created with their scientific understanding of water pollutants and their impact on human health. According to the study, it covers pH, alkalinity, hardness, and total dissolved solids.

To read a more in-depth water review, you can visit the WaterFilterGuru website.