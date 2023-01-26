SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man reportedly had his truck stolen on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and when he recovered it a day later, the unsecured gun he had stored inside the vehicle was gone.

Following this incident, the Salt Lake City Police Department is reminding community members to secure their vehicles and firearms.

Officers responded to a call from a man reporting his truck had been stolen near 4th Avenue and Virginia Street on Tuesday around 12:40 p.m.

The man allegedly said he left his unlocked truck for a brief moment when he stopped by a construction site, and the vehicle was gone by the time he returned.

The next day, the man reportedly found his truck in a parking lot near 500 North 200 West. However, officers learned that a gun had been stolen from inside his truck.

Representatives from SLCPD said to never leave vehicles unlocked and secure any valuables, especially firearms in locked containers.

Better yet, community members are encouraged to write down or take a photo of the serial number of the firearm and keep it in a safe place in case it does get stolen.