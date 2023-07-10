SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The University of Utah has vowed it would be making no changes to its policies and will continue to protect LGBTQ+ students after two controversial rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court.

At the end of June, the Supreme Court made two controversial rulings. The first ended affirmative action, removing race as a role in admissions for higher institutions. The second sided with a Christian web designer who refused to provide same-sex couples with wedding websites.

In response to both rulings, the University of Utah said it will be conducting business as usual, continuing to create a safe and welcoming place for all students.

“Higher education is the pathway to lifelong success,” said University of Utah President Taylor Randall. “Our priority still is to build an environment where our students, current and prospective, see the U as a place where they can pursue their passion and a path to opportunity.”

The University of Utah said it does not use race or ethnicity as a factor in its admissions, alluding the affirmative action ruling will have no effect on its admission process. According to the university, the “whole student,” including high school academic performance and extracurricular activities, are evaluated comprehensively.

The U said it will continue its commitment to serve everyone, even as it says it recognizes concerns that could affect the campus’ LGTBQ+ community. While the Supreme Court’s second ruling was limited to “expressive original designs,” the University of Utah said there is a worry the ruling could have potential impacts that are not yet understood.

“Our mission and vision is to preserve and build upon the safe spaces we have created for democratic discourse, disagreement and, ultimately, coming together,” said Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Mitzi Montoya and Vice President for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Marry Ann Villarreal in a joint statement. “This is one of our most cherished values. We will not be turning people away.”

Montoya and Villarreal said the University of Utah will continue to foster a place of respect, regardless of culture, life experiences, perspective and background.