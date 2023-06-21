SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake Chamber, along with its partners Utah Clean Air Partnership (UCAIR) and TravelWise, kicked off the 14th Annual Clear the Air Challenge on Tuesday, June 20.

The kickoff is an attempt to make Utahns aware of the month-long competition that begins July 1 and runs the entire month. The challenge encourages Utahns to reduce their vehicle emissions by choosing alternatives to driving alone.

One of the key objectives of the challenge is to raise awareness regarding air quality concerns. In past years, the challenge has been in February to bring awareness to winter inversion. This year, the challenge aligns with Utah’s summertime ozone issues. Though not as visible, summertime ozone is equally harmful, yet its detrimental effects are less commonly known among the general public.

On hand for the kickoff was Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “By carpooling, biking, walking, or using public transportation whenever possible, we reduce our carbon footprint and contribute to a healthier environment,” Mendenhall said. “But this challenge goes beyond individual actions. It requires a collective effort. It takes collaboration between businesses, organizations, and community leaders. When we support sustainable practices and policies that prioritize clean air, we provide the next generation of Utahns with a healthier future.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Clear the Air reports nearly half of the pollutants that contribute to Utah’s poor air quality can be attributed to transportation emissions. By adopting more intelligent driving practices, you have the ability to safeguard the health, environment, economy, and quality of life in Utah.

To achieve this goal, participants of the Clear the Air Challenge actively employ TravelWise strategies such as carpooling, utilizing public transit, teleworking, trip chaining, as well as walking, biking, or using scooters, all aimed at reducing emissions and promoting the improvement of Utah’s air quality.

Individuals and businesses can sign up for the challenge at cleartheairchallenge.org. Businesses can sign up for the challenge and create teams to make an even bigger impact. Participants register and keep daily trip journals that equate to miles saved and cleaner air. Additionally, businesses can incentivize their employees to participate in the challenge with things like discounts and small prizes.