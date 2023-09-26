SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Red Cross is asking Utahns to join in with the rest of the United States to alleviate a national blood shortage.

Following a summer donation slow-down and numerous blood drive cancellations the Red Cross is saying they need an additional, minimum of 10,000 donations a week over the next month to offset the shortage.

“A convergence of multiple factors has resulted in this national blood shortage. The only solution is to increase the number of donors,” said Heidi Ruster, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region. “The availability of transfusable blood is vital to saving lives. If more people donate, we can end this blood shortage.”

The Red Cross reports that due to many severe weather events, there were many donation center closures and cancellations of drives across the nation. The demand for blood in hospitals is outstripping the rate of donations resulting in a 25% decrease in the Red Cross’s blood supply in August alone.

“Our deficit of approximately 30,000 donations last month leaves us struggling to meet the nationwide demand for lifesaving blood products,” added Ruster. “Each week through next month, we need an additional 10,000 people nationwide to visit a local blood drive or donation center and give blood to help those in Utah and across the country.”

To meet the needs of patients at over 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers The Red Cross typically needs 12,500 blood donations and 3,000 platelet donations daily.

While all blood types are needed there is a critical need for type O and platelet donors. Trauma patients, transplant recipients, and those undergoing cancer treatments rely on these life-saving blood donations.

“Transfusable blood can only be obtained through donations,” said Dr. Walter Kelley, Medical Director for the Rocky Mountain Division of the American Red Cross. “Despite 62% of the population being eligible to donate, only about 3% does so. We depend on the generosity of donors to ensure blood is available when needed.”

Donors can schedule an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800- 733-2767).