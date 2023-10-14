MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — The Policy Project hosted a service event to pack thousands of period kits for Utah students in need in time for Period Action Day on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Hundreds of community members, including students, youth groups, and nonprofit leaders, gathered at Hillcrest Junior High School for the event. The volunteers delivered the complete kits to schools across the state, according to a press release.

Emily Bell McCormick, Founder and President of The Policy Project, said the community’s support and collective effort propelled the work forward, making progress toward ending period poverty.

“Together, we have shown that by standing united, we can create positive change and provide vital assistance to those who need it most,” she said.

Despite significant strides in ending period poverty in Utah, more work remains, the press release states. One in four girls in the state cannot afford period products, and 84% of teenage girls have either missed school or know someone who has due to a lack of access to these essentials.

Each kit will contain 10 pads and 10 tampons, offering assistance to girls during weekends and school breaks when they cannot access the free period products available in school restrooms, the press release states.

Mary Catherine Perry, Director of Policy and Government Affairs for The Policy Project, said weekends and holidays present a problem for students who lack access to period products. According to Perry, they are unable to attend work, outside activities, and live regularly if they are unable to care for their periods.

“We remain vigilant in our work to ensure that every student has access to the menstrual products they need to thrive — in or out of school,” Perry said.

Kristin Andrus, Community Champion for The Policy Project, said getting involved in the community for a meaningful cause like ending period poverty is not just an act of compassion, but a “declaration of unity and shared responsibility.”

“The energy and excitement at period product packing events are a testament to the power of collective action and the positive impact we can create together,” she said.