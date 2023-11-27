DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — Redevelopment for the former site of the Utah State Prison is about to begin with the building of over 3,000 residential units, a multi-use entertainment center and more.

According to details released by the Point of Mountain State Land Authority (POMSLA), Phase 1 of the redevelopment will establish “the heart” of the new community at the point of the mountain.

Rendering of The Point (Courtesy: The Point of the Mountain State Land Authority)

Phase 1 of the redevelopment will include 3,300 multi-family residential units, about 400 of which will be affordable housing units, according to POMSLA. Every home will be within two blocks of a park or trail, as Phase 1 includes 16 acres of parks, with a central green space and a “River-to-Range” living and dining urban trail.

Plans also include the first elements of The Point’s “Innovation District.” POMSLA describes the district as an “ecosystem” that fosters startups, businesses, entrepreneurs and technological innovation. Phase 1 is capped off with a 2,000-seat entertainment and events center, capable of hosting sporting events, concerts and more, according to POMSLA.

“The Point is the premier development happening in the country right now and puts Utah on the map as a global destination,” said POMSLA co-chair and state representative Jordan Teuscher (R-South Jordan). “Once the first phase of redevelopment is complete, the Point will be open and accessible to everyone, enabling Utahns the freedom to choose from a variety of game-changing opportunities like obtaining a high-paying job, enjoying family-friendly recreational activities, and obtaining a world-class education.”

The Point will be built on the 600 acres of state-owned land located near the point of the mountain in Draper. Work on the land began in November 2022 when crews began demolition of the old Utah State Prison. Demolition was completed in the fall of 2023 with the ceremonial toppling of the prison’s last guard tower.

With the demolition complete, POMSLA said the redevelopment will soon begin in earnest. Phase 1 will largely be funded by Innovation Point Partners, a private-sector partnership of three development firms. According to POMSLA, Innovation Point Partners will forward $2.3 billion in addition to the $165 million loan from the State of Utah to construct buildings and amenities at The Point.

“Our team of national and local experts are well respected for developing transformative, leading-edge projects centered around the culture and values of the areas we serve,” said Patrick Gilligan, the executive vice president at Lincoln Property Company, the leading developer of Innovation Point Partners. “We don’t just build projects; we build communities. We are dedicated to ensuring our partnership with the public results in an enduring and positive legacy that generations of Utahns can enjoy.

“The funding will be used for critical backbone infrastructure that addresses existing regional transportation needs and accelerates development,” said a POMSLA spokesperson. “POMSLA will extend Porter Rockwell Boulevard, construct the ‘River-to-Range’ trail, and install major utilities.”

In addition, the Legislature has invested in a new FrontRunner station at The Point, connecting the community to the state’s existing transit system.