SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)– The Utah Jazz have made Salt Lake City their home since 1979 after relocating from New Orleans.

However, rumors are floating around about another move for the franchise, but this move would just be roughly 20 miles away to Draper.

“We’ve heard the rumors, but what we’ve also seen is that the Jazz have made a substantial investment in the Delta Center and the arena to improve the fan experience,” said Dee Brewer, the Downtown Alliance executive director in Salt Lake City.

The rumors may have started after reports that last year the Smith Entertainment Group and the Point of the Mountain State Land Authority had a meeting about hypothetical scenarios involving a re-location.

The rumored location would be the old prison site in Draper. The Point of The Mountain State Land Authority told ABC4 that their staff did have a meeting one year ago, but nothing followed since.

Here’s a statement from co-chair Lowry Snow:



The current plans for The Point, including our recently released Phase I Development Plan, do not include a professional sports facility. The Point of the Mountain State Land Authority (Land Authority) has an established process to consider project proposals and welcomes proposals that are consistent with Utahns’ vision for The Point. The Land Authority has not received any proposal involving a sports facility.

Brewer says his organization is ready to support the Jazz in whatever way they can, saying their board’s primary objectives this year is to find ways to support the Jazz and their long-term residency downtown.

“We recognize that there are economic pressures that they need to consider in the long term and that what we have surmised is that we want to make sure that we are available to the Jazz organization and to the downtown community,” Brewer said.

With the Point of the Mountain State Land Authority saying it has not heard back from the Smith Entertainment Group after last year’s meeting, any rumors involving the Jazz changing locations is just speculation.