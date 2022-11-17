Holiday lights illuminated at The Gateway in Downtown Salt Lake (Image courtesy of The Gateway)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The holiday season is upon us and Salt Lake City will soon be illuminated with more than just street lights. The Gateway will be flipping on their holiday lights for the season on Saturday, Nov. 19 with a celebration and food drive benefitting the Utah Food Bank.

The Gateway invites Utahns to experience its “Gateway Winter Wonderland” which will be filled with oversized woodland creatures, vibrant holiday lighting, and new sculptures to take photos with.

The festive art installations will also feature a Discoball Snowman and “dripping gumdrops” down Restaurant Row. The celebrations will include live music and, of course, the lighting of Gateway’s holiday lights.

Visitors are also encouraged to donate nonperishable food items or cash to the Utah Food Bank. All in-person donations will be entered to win a Gateway giveaway, which features prizes valued at $400.

The holiday kick-off event starts at 6 p.m. and goes to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.