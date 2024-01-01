SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The first two babies born in Utah in 2024 were born at the same time at two completely different hospitals, according to health officials.

Intermountain Health said Yasmin and Victor Valdez had their first-born son at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray at 12:18 a.m. At exactly the same time, MountainStar Healthcare helped Arti and Fiaz welcome their daughter, Mira, into the world.

Mira (Courtesy: MountainStar Healthcare) The first-born son of the Valdez family (Courtesy: Yasmin Valdez)

Mira was born weighing six pounds and five ounces while the boy, whose name has not been released, weighed seven pounds and eight ounces.

“At least we will always remember her birthday,” Mira’s father, Fiaz, who requested the family’s surname be withheld, said.

“It’s neat — everyone talks about resetting at the beginning of the new year but she’ll get to do that everywhere because that’s when she was born,” said Mira’s mother Arti. “That’s really cool.”

Meanwhile, the baby boy’s mother, Yasmin, called her newborn son a miracle baby.

“He had complications with the umbilical cord and needed to be born by 37 weeks, so labor was induced,” said Valdez. Valdez said she was not expecting to become pregnant and saw a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Intermountain Medical Center throughout her pregnancy.

Both families praised the medical staff and their respective hospitals. Mira’s family said the support they received from MountainStar Healthcare helped them through labor, delivery and postpartum. The Valdez family said the they got nothing but amazing care from everyone they met at Intermountain Health.

“It’s a great way to welcome the New Year,” said Mira’s family. “It was unexpected, but it’s been nice news for our family.”