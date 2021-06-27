The Draper Dog Walker Watch: reporting crime and protecting the city

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Dog walkers unite, there is crime to report!

In collaboration with the Draper City Police Department and surrounding communities, comes to life the Draper Dog Walker Watch.

Now, you may be wondering, what is this new program?

Well according to the Draper City Police Department, the Draper Dog Walker Watch is a crime awareness program that will teach dog walkers how to be community observers that reports suspicious behavior to the police department.

Officers say the collaboration will do wonders for the community, as dog walkers are out in their neighborhoods regularly and know what is normal, thus are more likely to notice something such as a suspicious vehicle, an open window or door, or activity at a home where the occupants are known to be on vacation.

If you are a fellow dog walker and are interested in crime safety, program training is free and available online at www.draperutah.gov/dogwalkerwatch.

Participants receive a certificate and a stylish bandana for their dog that serves two purposes – it has the police dispatch number printed on it for easy reference, and officers and fellow volunteers can recognize each other while out on “pawtrol”.

This is believed to be the first Dog Walker Watch program in Utah, according to Draper City Police Department.