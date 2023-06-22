SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — “Preach My Gospel: A Guide to Missionary Service,” announced ‘an inspired update’ Thursday from the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Preach My Gospel was published almost two decades ago, and is a guide for sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ, the church stated in a press release.

“This new edition comes at a time when the world is rapidly changing,” President Russell M. Nelson said in a press release. “[It] reflects a sensitivity to many of those changes. It contains some of the best instruction I have ever seen to help people accept the Lord’s invitation to come unto Him.”

The second edition of Preach My Gospel includes several changes including videos, additional scripture references, recent teachings from prophets and apostles, additional art, and safeguards and guidelines for using technology. According to the press release, while the content in each chapter has been updated, the core teachings remain the same.

Summary of changes in the second edition of Preach My Gospel:

Introduction to Preach My Gospel

According to the church, the introduction is significantly simplified and reduced. They stated that more emphasis is placed on members (not just missionaries) using Preach My Gospel.

Chapter 1: Fulfill Your Missionary Purpose

The second chapter reportedly has more clarity on the doctrine of Christ, and the importance of making covenants with God. The press release states that the section about becoming a successful missionary and establishing the Church has been enhanced.

Chapter 2: Search the Scriptures and Put on the Armor of God

This chapter has “additional encouragement and promises for diligent scripture study,” the press release stated. It also includes a section concerning safeguards for using technology to share the gospel.

Chapter 3: Study and Teach the Gospel of Jesus Christ

According to the press release, this chapter has new information on preparing to teach. It also includes an additional section about inviting people to be baptized so they can “have the opportunity to start life anew with God’s sustaining power.”

This chapter also includes information on the importance of that covenant, as well as s a new plan of salvation visual. Lesson 4: The Commandments and Lesson 5: Laws and Ordinances were combined into one lesson titled, Lesson 4: “Becoming Lifelong Disciples of Jesus Christ.”

Included in this chapter are some updates to the section titled “Live the Law of Chastity.” The Preach My Gospel used to include the following: “People who experience same-sex attraction should also keep the law of chastity and keep covenants with God. Experiencing same-sex attraction or identifying as gay, lesbian, or bisexual is not a sin and does not prohibit one from participating in the Church, holding callings, or attending the temple.”

The chapter has been simplified and now states: “A couple living together outside of a legal marriage between a man and a woman may not be baptized until they live the law of chastity. This means no longer living together—whether as a heterosexual couple or a same-sex couple—or, for a man and a woman, it means getting married.”

Chapter 4: Seek and Rely on the Spirit

There are new quotations in this chapter from current Church leaders. According to the press release, the “Word of Caution” section was also expanded.

It now includes the sections; Confirm Your Impressions with Reliable Sources, Seek Revelation within Your Assignment, Discern the True Influence of the Spirit, Do Not Try to Force Spiritual Things, Keep Spiritual Experiences Sacred, and Use Your Own Best Judgement in Some Instances.

Chapter 5: Use the Power of the Book of Mormon

This chapter was updated to include teachings from current Church leaders and the Book of Mormon. The “Questions of the Soul” section includes substantial updates. It includes the following questions:

Does God exist? Who is God?

Does God know me and care about me? How can I feel His love? How can I feel closer to Him?

What is the purpose of life?

Why is life so hard sometimes? How can I find strength during hard times?

How can I find peace in times of turmoil?

How can I be happier?

How can I be a better person?

How can I feel God’s forgiveness?

What happens after I die?

How can I contribute to the spiritual well-being of my family?

How can I help my children build strength to resist temptation?

How can obeying God’s commandments help me have a happier, more abundant life?

They removed the following questions:

What does Jesus Christ expect of me?

How can a belief in Jesus Christ help me?

Does my infant need to be baptized?

How can I avoid sin?

Why does God allow evil and suffering to occur?

Chapter 6: Seek Christlike Attributes

This chapter focuses on seeking Christlike attributes. Adjustments are based on the role of the Holy Ghost in distilling these attributes on those who seek to follow the Savior. A new section titled “Integrity” has also been included.

“What you choose to think—and what you do when you believe no one is watching—is a strong measure of your integrity,” the section includes.

The following chapters are geared more toward missionary work for those currently serving a mission for the church:

Chapter 7: Learn Your Mission Language

This chapter has been simplified and reflects the latest approaches to language learning. It also includes a new paragraph titled “Do Not Compare.” It teaches that comparison leads to either pride or discouragement.

Chapter 8: Accomplish the Work Through Goals and Plans

This chapter, which used to be titled “How Do I Use Time Wisely” simplifies the goal-setting process and includes the two new key indicators for conversion (“Lessons with a Member Participating” and “New Converts Attending Sacrament Meeting”). According to the press release, these new indicators are intended to help missionaries better unite with members in the Lord’s work and help new members continue to progress spiritually.

Chapter 9: Find People to Teach

This chapter has new instructions and many new ideas for finding people to teach, including some based on using technology and the Preach My Gospel app. It also includes a new section called “Keep Lines in the Water” about always being ready to find people to teach.

Chapter 10: Teach to Build Faith in Jesus Christ

This chapter expands on the Savior’s example in teaching by the spirit, teaching children, and helping others. It also includes more information on using technology, and how to teach someone from a non-Christian background.

Chapter 11: Help People Make and Keep Commitments

According to the press release, this chapter now has additional teachings about the importance of conversion and Spirit-led invitations. It also reportedly provides more guidance on helping people keep commitments. A section titled “Come and Stay” has been added.

Chapter 12: Help People Prepare for Baptism and Confirmation

The revisions in this chapter align with the new General Handbook regarding baptism and confirmation. The section “After Baptism and Confirmation” is expanded to emphasize helping new members participate in the blessings of the temple.

This chapter no longer includes that missionaries must have the mission president’s permission to baptize a child whose primary residence is a polygamist.

Chapter 13: Unite with Leaders and Members to Establish the Church

The instruction in this chapter reportedly aligns with the new General Handbook on the roles and responsibilities of local leaders in their efforts to share the gospel including weekly coordination visits. It also includes principles for sharing the gospel.

For more information on the new preach my gospel, you can visit the church’s website.