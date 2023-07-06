SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Church History Museum opened a Minerva Teichert exhibit showcasing 45 of her paintings.

The exhibit, titled “With This Covenant in My Heart: The Art and Faith of Minerva Teichert,” will run from July 6, 2023, to August 3, 2024.

Minerva Teichert, Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The art of Minerva Teichert plays a significant role in the history of Latter-day Saint visual culture,” art curator Laura Paulsen Howe said. “And we’re grateful to have the opportunity to ensure her work will endure for future generations.”

Teichert was trained as a muralist, and her paintings “evidenced her desire to devote her daily activities to God,” the press release states. According to the Church, Teichert painted stories of the Savior, the restoration of His gospel, Old Testament themes like the gathering of Israel, Book of Mormon stories, and stories of the western United States.



Minerva Teichert Exhibit, Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Minerva Teichert Exhibit, Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Minerva Teichert Exhibit, Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Minerva Teichert Exhibit, Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The exhibit follows Teichert’s life and her artwork. Teichert and her husband raised a family on a cattle ranch in Cokeville, Wyoming. Several of her paintings were displayed at the Cokeville church meetinghouse where she worshiped (per verbal agreement with the local church leadership) and remained there until 2014 when they were relocated by the Church.

The removal of her work from the Cokeville meeting house brought controversy from some members of Teichert’s family. According to a lawsuit filed by Tim Teichert on behalf of the estate of Minerva Teichert, the loan of her paintings to the Church was a conditional gift, and as such, the removal of the Cokeville Paintings was an end to the conditional gift, and her paintings should have been returned to Teichert or her heirs.

According to the lawsuit, Teichert placed many of her paintings on loan to church meeting houses throughout Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming. “Like the Cokeville Paintings, none of those conditional gifts or loans transferred ownership or other rights to the Church,” the lawsuit states.

No judgment has been assigned, so these claims are only allegations at this point in time.

However, other family members said they are no longer taking legal action for the rights of her work, and have “buried the hatchet.” In fact, before the exhibit was officially opened to the public, the Church held a pre-viewing, and four generations of Teichert’s descendants attended.

Her great-great-grandson said it was nice to get back in touch with part of his heritage through the lens of art in Teichert’s paintings. “It was a great night. Go see the exhibition when you can,” Errol Teichert said in a Facebook post.

The museum and museum store are open to the public Monday, Friday, and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.