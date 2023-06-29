SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Soccer is in full swing. Major League Soccer is in the middle of its season with the Leagues Cup on the way. The U.S. Men’s National Team is in full gear for the Gold Cup and the U.S. Women’s National Team is preparing to defend their championship for a third straight World Cup win.

It’s a great time to catch soccer fever, and with the weather being as nice as it is, it’s a good time to get out and play a few games with others.

Drop-in games of soccer can be found throughout the Wasatch Front. At Sport City in Draper, Open play soccer games are held on Fridays and Saturdays, though require registration in advance that ranges from an $8 to a $12 fee. $10 drop-in sessions are available at Calle in Salt Lake City as well, giving two hours of play with a group of up to 20 people.

If non “pay-to-play” scrimmages are more your style, a group of players called Utah Pickup Soccer on Facebook pulls together groups of players from various parks throughout the valley, from North Salt Lake to South Jordan. Groups typically play on Wednesdays and Friday nights with start times varying depending on who is pulling together the pickup game.

For more structure, there are plenty of “leagues” to join to get your sports fix. Beehive Sports offers non-competitive soccer leagues where you can sign up either as a team with friends or as a “free agent” for seven-on-seven co-ed games.

Of course, all you need to play a game of soccer is a ball and a field. Futsal courts in Orem at Geneva Park are a great place to get a game going. Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City typically has an open field and goals at the ready with plenty of passers-by who may drop in for a game.