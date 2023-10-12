SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City’s skyline got a little bit taller on Thursday, Oct. 12, as crews placed the final steel beam onto the Astra Tower’s structure.

The 40-story Astra Tower, which will provide luxury apartments in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, now officially has the title of “Utah’s tallest high-rise,” standing at 450 feet. Before the tower was built, the Wells Fargo Center held the title, standing at 422 feet.

Rendering of the completed Astra Tower (Courtesy: HKS)

The tower began construction with a groundbreaking in January 2022 and is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2024.

The placing of the final steel beam was commemorated by Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson along with about 600 construction workers who have been working to build the tower. The crews in attendance placed their signatures onto the beam before it was fitted into place, leaving their mark on the historic moment.

“Salt Lake City’s growing skyline is a testament to the excitement and vitality surrounding our urban core right now,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said. “Astra Tower will serve as a hub of activity downtown creating an opportunity for its residents to enjoy all we have to offer. As it takes its place as the tallest building ever built in Utah, I also believe it’s representative of our bright future ahead.”

Mayor Wilson said the Astra Tower isn’t “just another construction project.” Wilson said it’s a testament to Salt Lake County’s economic growth, fostering cultural enrichment and designing forward-looking communities.

With the structural work complete, the Astra Tower will continue construction with utility systems and interior and exterior finishes. Once complete, it will offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom living.