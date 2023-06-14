SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Dates were announced on Wednesday, June 13, for a tour of North America and Canada by the award-winning punk rock band, The 1975, with a concert scheduled in Salt Lake City this fall.

As part of their anticipated tour, which includes 32 concert dates across the nation, The 1975 will take the local stage here in Utah when they perform at the Delta Center on November 26.

The 1975 has been touring arenas around the world over the last nine months, with over 500,000 tickets sold to date. For this upcoming tour, titled “Still… at their very best,” the band promises even more concert magic with improved staging, high-concept performance art, and surprise guest appearances.

Their latest album released in October 2022, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, gained much acclaim. Rolling Stone remarked the album saw the band “reassert themselves at the forefront of 2020s pop-rock” and also earned them recognition as the “Best Rock/Alternative Act” at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

With its members first formed in 2002, while attending high school in England, The 1975 introduced its first debut album in 2012 and has since become an international sensation with nearly 16 million monthly listeners on Spotify and various hit songs, including “Somebody Else,” “Robbers,” “About You,” and “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You).”

Exclusive Fan Presale tickets are now available for those who signed up prior to Wednesday, June 21.

General on-sale tickets will begin on Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. local time.