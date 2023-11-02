LEHI, Utah (ABC4) –Texas Instruments broke ground Thursday in Lehi for what is expected to be the tech company’s second semiconductor plant in Utah — and the generator of hundreds of jobs on the Wasatch Front.

Company executives and state leaders said the $11 billion investment will lead to roughly 800 jobs, and thousands of other indirect jobs.

Speaking before reporters, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called the building of the plant the “greatest single economic investment in the history of Utah.”

The expansion of the Dallas-based company’s semiconductor operations in Utah comes with a $9 million investment in the Alpine School District. The company said it is also set to create Utah’s first district-wide STEM program for K-12 students.

“We are excited this partnership will help our students develop essential knowledge and skills, preparing them for success in life and possible careers in the technology sector,” said Dr. Shane Farnsworth, Alpine School District superintendent, in a statement.

Once the company’s second Utah plant is completed, Texas Instruments expects to make tens of millions of analog and embedded processing chips every day in the Beehive State.

First production at the Lehi plant is expected as early as 2026.