SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A teenager is facing charges after a “large” shooting in north Salt Lake, according to the North Salt Lake City Police Department.

Joe Damien Wade Hernandez, 19, was arrested for the offenses of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, officers with NSLCPD were reportedly dispatched to a “shots fired” call.

Officers arrived at the scene and called it “large,” with two groups of shooters. One group shot south and the other shot north, according to the probable cause statement.

The shooting took place at a high-density apartment complex, according to NSLCPD. Officers said many of the rounds entered apartments, nearly striking people as they slept.

Officer found more than 55 shell casings in the parking lot area, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers said they located and detained Hernandez and two male juveniles with him.

In a post-Miranda interview with Hernandez, he said he “handled” a gun but never shot it, according to the probable cause statement. He reportedly told officers the other two juvenile males were the ones who shot.

Hernandez reportedly told officers one of the juveniles with him had problems with people at a party. That juvenile told Hernandez that “a white male showed a gun” and began to fire rounds, so that juvenile fired back, according to the probable cause statement.

Hernandez reportedly told officers he ran into the car and told the other juvenile that the first juvenile was shooting. Hernandez said the second juvenile then exited the vehicle and began shooting as well, according to the probable cause statement.

The two juveniles then got into the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers later learned about two firearms that were in the vehicle that fled, underneath each of the juvenile’s seats, according to the probable cause statement.

The juveniles were booked in juvenile detention, and Hernandez was booked into the Davis County Jail on the aforementioned charges.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.