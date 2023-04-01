TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — One 17-year-old male is dead from gunshot wounds after an alleged drug deal at the Pit Stop Bar and Grill in Tooele Saturday, Apr. 1, according to the Tooele City Police Dept.

Police were called to the bar after receiving reports of shots fired during an alleged robbery. Upon investigation, police say the incident took place during a meet-up to sell THC cartridges.

Deyvis Velasquez-Galeas, 25, and his girlfriend Maricela Raburn, 23, told police they arrived to the bar with their 4-month-old baby to sell THC cartridges to an individual. They said upon arriving, a male entered the back passenger seat of the vehicle while another male approached them with a rifle. Velasquez-Galeas allegedly grabbed his gun and pointed it at the approaching males.

When a third male allegedly opened the car door and lunged at him, Velasquez-Galeas “stated he felt like he was under attack” and “fired three times, striking the 17-year-old,” according to a press release.

Raburn reportedly corroborated this story to police, saying they were “attacked” and her boyfriend shot one of the males.

Police arrived on the scene and located the victim, who they say had been shot twice. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, however, he later died from his wounds.

Officials say the other two males involved in the incident were 17 and 15 years old.

Police reportedly told Velasquez-Galeas and Raburn they were not justified in defending themselves while allegedly committing a felony. They were then both arrested and booked into the Tooele County Jail facing charges of murder, endangerment of a child, felony discharge of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The surviving teenagers were arrested and booked into Juvenile Detention facing aggravated robbery charges.