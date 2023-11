SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 15-year-old boy is missing after not returning from his school lunch break, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Silas Christian, 15, was reported missing on Tuesday. Police said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Courtesy of SLCPD

His last known location was reportedly near 945 East 2100 South.

“Anyone who knows where Silas is should call 911,” a release states.

No further information is available at this time.