HEBER, Utah (ABC4) — A 14-year-old girl returned home from an over-two-month hospital stay Monday after being struck by an SUV in Heber, according to Park City Police.

Wasatch High student Ava Saunders was hit by an SUV near 700 South and Main Street on Sept. 27. Heber City Police and Wasatch County Fire & EMS arrived at the scene to find her in critical condition.

Courtesy of Park City Police

She was taken to Heber Valley Hospital before being airlifted to a Salt Lake area hospital.

After being hospitalized for over two months, Saunders finally returned home Monday, where she received a warm welcome from friends and family.

Saunders even received a police escort home from the hospital.

“We want to wish Wasatch High Student Ava Saunders the best in her recovery! Our officers were proud to team up with other agencies for a police escort home after Ava left the hospital,” Park City Police said.

Welcome home, Ava!