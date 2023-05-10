SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A 16-year-old boy was charged as an adult Wednesday after he allegedly shot and killed his 13-year-old sister.

Joeseph Michael Landers, 16, was charged in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, and possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

On April 26, Landers’ younger sister was sitting on a couch in her Salt Lake City home and doing online schooling with a few other kids, according to court documents. Landers was sitting in a chair near her when he got up, stood in front of the television and pulled out a gun, a witness reported.

“Who’s trying to get popped?” Landers allegedly told his sister. She responded, “Stop. Because what if you accidentally do pull it?”

According to the witness, Landers put a clip in, cocked it back, and pointed it right at her head. Charging documents said this was to scare his sister.

“Oh, should I shoot her right here? Right here?” Landers said. He then pulled the trigger and shot his sister. Right afterward, Landers allegedly cursed several times, then ran into the hallway.

“Mom, mom I want my mom. I’m so sorry, I shot [her,]” Landers reportedly said as he ran down the hallway. He then allegedly texted his mom and said, “Mom, I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to Mama.”

Landers reportedly has a criminal history. According to charging documents, he has been convicted in juvenile court of theft of a motor vehicle, unlawful control of a motor vehicle, and burglary.

“The defendant has demonstrated that notwithstanding his prior cases involving felonies, he continued to unlawfully possess and use a handgun and put other people’s lives at risk.” The charging documents stated.

A no-bail warrant was issued for Landers’ arrest on May 10 by the 3rd District Court.