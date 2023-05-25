SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A Salt Lake teen was charged Wednesday for allegedly stabbing a man because he wouldn’t stop arguing with someone. According to charging documents, police have still not been unable to locate Garcia and arrest him for the allegations.

Isiah James Garcia, 18, was charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. If convicted, Garcia could face up to 15 years in prison.

On April 8, a man and a woman were arguing at a residence in Salt Lake County when Garcia grabbed a six-inch blade knife and stabbed the man approximately 5 times, the probable cause stated.

According to the charging documents, Garcia told the man that he would stab him if he did not stop arguing with the woman. Garcia reportedly grabbed a six-inch blade and stabbed the man before fleeing the front door.

The State requested that Garcia be held without bail. They stated that Garcia had previous allegations of domestic violence, and if given bail once captured he would constitute a substantial danger to the victims.

“[Garcia’s] actions in this matter are particularly egregious and concerning and show a blatant disregard for the life of his victim.”

The State said they believe if Garcia remains out of custody, he will continue to be non-compliant regarding the matter.