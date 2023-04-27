SALEM, Utah (ABC4) — A high school teacher in Utah County was arrested for allegedly striking a student while under the influence on Wednesday, April 26.

According to the affidavit, a Salem police officer received reports about a teacher, Carlos Castillo, 61, who “became mad” while he was teaching a class on Wednesday. The officer was reportedly shown a video where Castillo struck a student sitting in a chair on the back.

Castillo was later found sitting in his vehicle in the high school parking lot, the probable cause document stated. The Nebo School District teacher was allegedly slurring and had the smell of alcohol on him.

When the officer asked if he had drank any alcohol, Castillo reportedly admitted that he had a few drinks earlier in the morning. He then corrected his response and said he drank much earlier than that, according to the affidavit.

The high school is not named in the probable cause document.

Castillo was booked into the Utah County Jail on charges including child abuse (injury/reckless), a class B misdemeanor; and driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor.